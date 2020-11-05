Kat Dennings Spoke Out About Body-Shaming

By Bradley Lamb
“I felt personally affronted by it.”

Last month, a few people on the internet decided to be completely awful and body-shame Billie Eilish over paparazzi photos — and Kat Dennings was one of the many who awesomely came to her defense.

Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!


@OfficialKat / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OfficialKat

“Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure and the internet is gross and awful and I hate it,” she said.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body,” Dennings continued. “People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind.”


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“I mentioned in my tweet that I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time. Things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody — things are more inclusive now.”


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

“But when I was growing up, it was not like that,” Dennings stated before delivering a powerful message against body-shaming: “I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay.”


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

We’re 100% with you, Kat.

