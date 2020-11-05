John Turley-Ewart: Can a banker make a difference?

Article content continued

In February 1999, BMO needed a fixer. Comper’s first fix was making shareholder interests paramount. He got the bank out of lines of business where it was not competitive. He let it be known poor productivity would no longer be accepted as inevitable. And he and his team started driving change in the banking industry itself that would generate efficiencies of scale that had been denied to it by Ottawa’s rejection of the merger with RBC. They found these economies through industry initiatives for back-office processing of cheques, payments (via both credit and debit cards) and securities. This gave rise to organizations such as Moneris, Symcor, and the Canadian Depository for Securities. Both BMO’s share value and dividend increased.

Several chapters in this book will give readers reason for pause. Stepping outside the province of management, Comper delves into the thorny issues of CEO pay and globalization. On CEO pay, it’s not clear who he’s trying to persuade when he argues that the compensation bank CEOs receive is justified. Banks are private businesses. Their shareholders and boards deliberate and vote on compensation packages. Those who argue bank CEOs make too much money will not be interested in a former CEO’s efforts to explain why such generous compensation is justified.

On globalization, Comper misses an opportunity. Since Confederation, Bank of Montreal has had a special place at the Canadian table. Canada thrives best in a global market where barriers to trade are low and Canadian goods and services can compete in the widest marketplaces possible. A Canadian bank CEO is well positioned to expound on this aspect of Canada’s economic well-being. Yet that view is missing. Comper also ignores the elephant (or maybe dragon) in the globalization room — China, a country that does not play by the rules of other trading nations, as all Canadians learned when it took hostage two former Canadian diplomats in retaliation for our enforcing international law and arresting a Huawei official in late 2018.

Who should read Comper’s book? Business and management students and anyone with an interest in pulling back the veil, however discreetly, on management at one of Canada’s important institutions. Comper stands out among bank CEOs, and not simply because he wrote a book after he retired.

John Turley-Ewart is a consultant on regulatory risk management and an historian of Canadian banking. Personal Account: 25 Tales About Leadership, Learning, and Legacy from a Lifetime at Bank of Montreal by Tony Comper with Bruce Dowbiggin was published this week by ECW Press.