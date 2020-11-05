Jim Harbaugh reportedly ‘open’ to returning to coach in NFL

Could Jim Harbaugh be headed back to the NFL? It’s a recent rumor that is swirling around the league, as the coach is in the midst of a disappointing season at Michigan.

“Buzz is filtering through NFL front offices that Harbaugh is open to return to the league,” wrote Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49ers coach from 2011-14 and brought the team enormous success during his tenure, almost winning the Super Bowl against his brother John in 2012.

But his time with the 49ers was also fraught with drama, with Harbaugh clashing with the team’s ownership and general manager Trent Baalke. Though it could be argued that Baalke was the problem in that relationship, as the team struggled once Harbaugh left and Baalke was fired in 2017.

Harbaugh is currently in his sixth season with Michigan, and while he has led the team to an impressive 48-19, the Wolverines have never won against Ohio State with Harbaugh at the helm and the coach is 2-12 in games against top-10 opponents. The team was expected to compete for national titles with Harbaugh but that has proven not to be the case, causing many to wonder if he may part ways with Michigan in the near future.

It sounds like Harbaugh is ready to possibly give the NFL another go but the real question is if any team would want him. Donte Whitner, the former 49ers safety, said he is “1,000% positive there will be a market” for Harbaugh, while an anonymous NFL source said they’d be “surprised if it happens.”