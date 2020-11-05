Japan PM Suga says revitalising economy is government’s top priority By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives his first policy speech in parliament in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that revitalising the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic remained his administration’s top priority.
He also told parliament that Japan’s alliance with the United States was a linchpin of its foreign and security policies.
