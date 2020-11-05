Iggy Azalea Previews New Music in Sultry Video

Instagram

Iggy Azalea is serving attitude in her new Instagram post. The “Fancy” hitmaker, who just welcomed her baby boy Onyx earlier this year, has taken to her Instagram account to tease her fans with a snippet from her third upcoming album, “End of an Era”.

In a new video, the Australian star threw a seductive look at the camera while she was lying on bed in a dim-lit room. The new mom appeared to forgo a top as she went shirtless for the clip.

Her sexy look aside, fans were excited to hear a little from her new music. She could be heard rapping, “Woke up this morning with a motherf**kin’ attitude/ Woke up this morning with ya baby daddy mad at you/ What? Don’t let him get too comfortable.”

The song most likely will be included in “End of an Era”, which is planned to be released in 2021. The albu, was initially set to arrive over the summer but it’s getting pushed back to the next year.

The delay might have something to do with her being pregnant with ex Playboi Carti‘s child. The rapper, who first sparked pregnancy rumors in December 2019, was rumored to give birth to her baby in April. She remained mum until she finally broke her silence two months later. “I have a son,” the femcee revealed.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world?” she added. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.

In October, Iggy confirmed that she broke up with Playboi as she wrote on Instagram, “You lost a real 1!!! People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone!!” She later confirmed the breakup in another note, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”