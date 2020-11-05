IDEMIA Partners With Nationwide Building Society, the World’s Largest Building Society, to Issue Recycled Plastic Cards

Article content continued

Claire Tracey, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Nationwide Building Society added: “We’re proud to be the first high street lender in the UK to offer cards made from recycled plastics. Our members tell us that, despite the tough times right now, they still want to make the world a greener place.Earlier this year we became carbon neutral for energy and emissions for all internal operations and Society vehicles. We’ve also set aside £1 billion for our members to borrow at a special low interest rate if they want to make their homes greener. Today’s news is another step for us in helping the UK to achieve net-zero by 2050 and a significant step in us eliminating single-use plastics by 2025.”

IDEMIA is a leader in innovative solutions that meet user needs in the rapidly changing financial services industry landscape. They offer financial institutions a complete and innovative portfolio of solutions ranging from classic EMV card technologies, eye-catching metal cards, to cutting-edge mobile payment, digital services and innovative online payment security.

