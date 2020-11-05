I was intimidated working with Akshay sir on Good Newwz, says Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has become a household name today with some back-to-back hits to her credit. Last year Kabir Singh and Good Newwz did wonders to her career. Her next film is Laxmii opposite, Akshay Kumar. Kiara was actually launched by Akshay Kumar under his banner in the 2014 flick Fugly. Today the actress has got a chance to work with him on Laxmii. As the film is gearing for a Diwali release over OTT, the actress shares her excitement about the project.



Ask her how she feels about playing Khiladi Kumar’s leading lady after being launched by the superstar and she says life has come a full circle for her. “From being launched in the movies to being the leading actress in a film with Akshay Sir. There’s always so much to learn from him, from his work ethics to the energy as an actor that he brings to a scene. When we worked together on Good Newwz, I was a bit intimidated working with Sir, I wouldn’t speak as much. I would silently listen and observe him on set, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene always inspired me. By the time we started working on Laxmii I had opened up, felt more confident and the journey has been amazing,” said the actress who’s in awe of Akshay.

Ask her what made her say yes to Laxmii and the actress says that there are some films that spell out entertainment and hence it’s great to be a part of them. “I liked the way my character ties the screenplay together. It’s a commercial film which I haven’t really done before it’s a new space for me as well and I’m really happy to be a part of this film.”

Kiara has not seen Kanchana (the original from which Laxmii is adapted) but says that she saw some scenes with her director Raghav Lawrence, which they saw on the set whilst shooting for the film, “We were actually fortunate that Raghav sir who has directed and acted in the original has directed Laxmii because no one knows the film better than him and he brings magic to the film.”

Last year Kabir Singh which was the remake of South hit Arjun Reddy created a storm at the box-office when asked if she will repeat the magic with this South-remake, the diva says that she can’t compare the two films, “Each film has its own destiny. Laxmii is a horror-comedy and also a family entertainer. I believe the film has its heart in the right place just like Kabir Singh did so I hope the magic happens again.”

Now let’s wait and watch this magic unfold digitally and be entertained Akshay Kumar style this Diwali.