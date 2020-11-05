Hrithik Roshan to begin shooting for his Hollywood project post-Krrish 4



Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with both his films War and Super 30 doing well at the box-office. The actor is hoping to keep the momentum going. Hrithik is set to begin work on his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Krrish 4. The actor according to reports, has also grabbed a Hollywood project which is a spy-thriller.

A source told a leading daily that Hrithik will begin shooting for his Hollywood project post-Krrish 4. The source said, “As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.” When asked about this development Hrithik’s team said, “We have no information about this.” Well, we hope we get a confirmation on the same soon.