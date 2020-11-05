How to Get the Ghost Rider Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season 4 is still ongoing, and Epic Games has just announced a new hero skin to get your hands on, joining the likes of Wolverine, Blade, Daredevil, Thor, and others. Starting on November 4, 2020, players will be able to gain access to a Ghost Rider skin, along with the vigilante’s gear for free. Much like the Daredevil skin before it, you’ll need to participate in a tournament while earning a certain amount of points during the Marvel Knockout trios mode to gain access to the skin.

In this guide, we’ll show you exactly what you need to do to obtain the Ghost Rider skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Ghost Rider skin for free

Beginning on November 4th at 6:00 p.m. EST, players will be able to participate in the Ghost Rider Cup, which pits players against one another in the Marvel Knockout trios mode. According to the event description, “top scoring players from each region will receive the Ghost Rider outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop,” meaning it will be awarded for free if you perform well enough. Your region will determine the rank you need to achieve to earn the skin. We’ll list some of them below, as noted by the official rules:

Europe — within top 800

— within top 800 NA East — within top 500

— within top 500 NA West — within top 200

— within top 200 Brazil — within top 200

— within top 200 Asia — within top 100

— within top 100 Oceania — within top 100

— within top 100 Middle East — within top 100

You’ll be awarded points based on your performance during the tournament. For example, those who reach first place in a match will be awarded 25 points, second place will earn 10 points, third and fourth place get you 5 points, fifth through eighth will grant you 3 points, and anyone who comes in between ninth and sixteenth will get 1 point.

Teams are able to participate in up to 10 matches during a session, which is expected to last three hours. Once the event ends at 9:00 p.m. EST, the tournament will be over and the ability to earn the Ghost Rider skin for free will be cut off. Keep in mind, you must have an account level of 30 to participate and must have two-factor authentication set up.

How to buy the Ghost Rider skin

However, much like the Daredevil and Blade skins, you’ll be able to purchase the Ghost Rider skin and his cosmetics from the Item Shop — but only for a limited time. It’s unclear when the skin will be available, but it’ll likely be a day or two after the tournament has ended. Since we don’t know how much it’ll cost yet, many are predicting it’ll be around 2,000 V-bucks for the bundle that includes the Ghost Rider skin, Back Bling, glider, emote, and harvesting tool.

If the Daredevil skin is any indication, Ghost Rider won’t be available in the Item Shop for long — possibly around four or five days. So if you want the skin and don’t want to participate in the tournament, you should purchase it as soon as you can.

