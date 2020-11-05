How long is Richard Sherman out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 49ers cornerback

Richard Sherman was one of the first 49ers in 2020 to be hit with the injury bug, and he still hasn’t returned.

The star San Francisco cornerback was placed on Injured Reserve following Week 1 with a calf injury and looks unlikely to play until Week 12 at the earliest. His injury starting a tumbling block of 49ers ailments that has sent more than $75 million to IR throughout the season, and it pressed less experienced cornerbacks into heavy roles.

If the 49ers hope to hang on in the NFC West, which might be the best division in football, Sherman’s return could prove crucial. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro. A year ago, Sherman had 65 tackles and three interceptions, and he had four tackles in Week 1 of 2020 before getting hurt.

Here’s what you need to know about Sherman’s injury and when he might return for the 49ers:

How long will Richard Sherman be out?

The 49ers hoped initially that Sherman’s calf injury would sideline him for about a month. In 2020, his placement on Injured Reserve meant missing a minimum of three weeks. The week of Oct. 12, San Francisco hoped Sherman could return to practice before he suffered a setback.

Recently, Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he hoped Sherman would be part of a group of players who would return after San Francisco’s Week 11 bye. That means he’d miss a Week 9 game against the Packers and a Week 10 meeting with the Saints. The 49ers are then off until Nov. 29 in Week 12, when they play the Rams for the second time this season.

Shanahan also hoped that Sherman would be joined in his Week 12 return by defensive end Dee Ford (back), which would provide a two-tiered boost to an injury-ravaged 49ers defense.

What is Richard Sherman’s injury?

Sherman was placed on Injured Reserve following a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. His injury was called a calf strain. Sherman had played 74-of-78 snaps in that game against Arizona before going on IR.

Almost a month later, on Oct. 12, the 49ers announced that Sherman had suffered a setback in his return from the calf injury. He was slated to return to practice that week before a game against the Rams, but he did not. Instead, Shanahan said there were some injections that the 49ers hoped would help Sherman. Almost a month after that announcement, Sherman continues to be listed as out for games with a calf injury.

Richard Sherman injury timeline

Oct. 21 – Shanahan says that he hopes Sherman will return after the 49ers’ Week 11 bye.

Oct. 12 – Shanahan announces that Sherman suffered a setback after he was supposed to return to practice in mid-October.

Sept. 16 – Sherman is placed on Injured Reserve with a calf injury three days after playing nearly every snap against the Cardinals.

Richard Sherman injury updates

Oct. 21 – Sherman and Dee Ford are unlikely to return before the 49ers’ Week 11 bye, per Shanahan.

Oct. 12 – Shanahan clarifies that Sherman won’t need any surgery on his calf, but that the 49ers hope some injections can help him.

Sept. 16 – Ian Rapoport reports that it was a calf strain that sent Sherman to Injured Reserve.