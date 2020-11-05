How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 49ers quarterback

From Jimmy GQ to Jimmy IR.

The 49ers have been demolished by injuries in 2020, and not one player has tried to fight through it harder than quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Originally injured in a Week 2 matchup vs. the Jets, Garoppolo missed a few games before returning to the field and not quite looking right in Week 5. The injury (and general ineffectiveness) led to a benching in that Week 5 matchup vs. the Dolphins, too.

While Garoppolo continued to play through the injury, a nearly identical injury occurring in Week 8 vs. the Seahawks has sidelined Garoppolo indefinitely.

But according to San Francisco head coach, this high ankle sprain is an entirely new deal for Garoppolo, and has nothing to do with the original injury. That’s both good news and bad news for Garoppolo’s timetable to return to the gridiron.

How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out?

After his most recent ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Garoppolo is sidelined indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, per the team. Garoppolo was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 3, meaning he will miss at minimum three weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Garoppolo is expected the shelf for at least six weeks, which could put him back on the field in the latter stages of the NFL season. ESPN also reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo is currently “gathering multiple medical opinions” to see if surgery is his best course of action. Should Garoppolo need surgery, he will be out for the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury timeline

Week 2 vs. Jets: On a dropback, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams swipes at Garoppolo’s ankle, who gets up limping. Garoppolo would exit the game with an ankle injury.

Let’s check in on some of my favorite prospects from the 2019 draft. Quinnen Williams had a pretty underwhelming first year for the #Jets, but looked like the third overall pick last Sunday against the 49ers. Gets a 1-on-1 with the LG here and gets home right away for the sack pic.twitter.com/lwnkMDGRCN — charlie white (@_charliewhite_) September 24, 2020

Week 5 vs. Dolphins: After a few week absence, Garoppolo returns vs. the Dolphins, but has a performance to forget. Clearly still hobbled by the ankle injury, Garoppolo throws just 7 for 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions in the effort.

Week 8 vs. Seahawks: Garoppolo again suffers an ankle injury vs. the Seahawks after being sacked in the third quarter. He would not come out for the fourth quarter, with the reigns being handed to Nick Mullens once again.

Nov. 3: ESPN reports that Garoppolo is weighing options for a potential surgery on his ankle, which would sideline him for the remainder of the season. San Francisco head coach says that Garoppolo’s injury is “essentially a whole new one, just on the same foot” and that it’s worse than the initial injury suffered vs. the Jets.