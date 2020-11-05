Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Replaces ROTTEN Teeth!! (Before & After)

June Shannon, the reality star best known as Mama Jone from the hit series Honey Boo Boo, got rid of her old “rotten teeth” and hello to a new smile, has learned.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star took to IG to show off her brand new smile after getting some dental works done.

Mama June explained to fans the process, which whitened and straightened her teeth. She also revealed that her reality star boyfriend Geno Doak underwent the same procedure, at the Beverly Hills dentist.

June thanked the professionals that helped her achieve a new look, giving them a big thumbs up.

Here’s what she looked like before getting her teeth fixed:

Mama June is the matriarch of the Shannon family – an American family whose members are best-known for their involvement in reality television.

The family first appeared on TV in 2011, when June “Mama June” Shannon and then five-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, appeared on the TLC series, Toddlers & Tiaras.

Alana’s victories within the children’s beauty pageant circuit coupled with her outgoing personality meant the two regularly appeared on the show and their success with audiences ultimately allowed them to have their own reality TV series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which featured Alana’s siblings, Anna, Jessica, and Lauryn, and other extended family members.

Other programs featuring the family include Mama June: From Not to Hot, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, Dr. Phil, and The Doctors.