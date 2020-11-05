Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Replaces ROTTEN Teeth!! (Before & After)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

June Shannon, the reality star best known as Mama Jone from the hit series Honey Boo Boo, got rid of her old “rotten teeth” and hello to a new smile, has learned.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star took to IG to show off her brand new smile after getting some dental works done. 

EVE QUITS THE TALK _ TO GET PREGNANT w/ HUSBAND

Mama June explained to fans the process, which whitened and straightened her teeth. She also revealed that her reality star boyfriend Geno Doak underwent the same procedure, at the Beverly Hills dentist. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR