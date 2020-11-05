Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz fired for moral failures and breach of trust

A senior pastor in the Hillsong church’s New York congregation has been fired for “breaches of trust” and “moral failures”.

Senior Pastor and Hillsong Founder Brian Houston sent an email to church members today making the announcement but did not go into detail on what breaches or failures had occurred.

“I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Mr Houston’s email read.

“I know this will come as a shock to you, but please know that this action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.”

The church is a part of Hillsong’s global church network which has headquarters in Australia.

The first Hillsong church was founded by Pastors Brian and Bobbie Houston in 1983 in Australia.