Here’s how Samantha Akkineni fared in her debut as host

Recently, Samantha Akkineni stepped into the shoes of her father-in-law Nagarjuna and took up hosting duties in the popular reality show Bigg Boss (Telugu).

Even though it was a temporary stint, it was the very first time that Samantha appeared as host. It seemed like that audience too seemed pretty keen on seeing her on-screen. According to the reports, the show’s special episode has reportedly gained a massive 11.4 TVR. Taking to Instagram, the South beauty wrote, “An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears … the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before .. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this ..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ..And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #BiggBossTelugu4.” Take a look at her post below.





Samantha will next be seen along with Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.