Halle Berry: My New BLACK Boyfriend Taught Me How To Love Again!!

Actress Halle Berry is in love again – for the first time in a long time, has learned. And it’s with a Black man. Halle has been dating exclusively White men for the past decade.

As first reported, Halle’s been dating 50-year-old singer and songwriter Van Hunt for the past several months. She confirmed their realationship in September.

And now a new report has claimed the fledgling couple are doing better than ever.

‘She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,’ an insider has told UsWeekly. ‘He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.’

The 54-year-old actress continued to gush about her new bae, who is Black, saying ‘you just know’ when you’ve found The One.

Here are pics of the couple on Halloween:

And here are some more pics of Halle’s new love.