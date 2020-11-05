Hailey Bieber Expertly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Justin explained, “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.”

As for Hailey, she recently revealed she’s excited to have kids, particularly a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She joked that she’s saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because “it’s never going to go out of style.”

Until then, the A-list pair is happy to shower their nieces, brothers and sisters with love, including their newest member of the family, Iris Aronow. Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, gave birth to the baby girl on Aug. 17., and it’s safe to say the little one is very loved by her uncle and aunt.