Grayscale Trust sees largest-ever weekly inflow, nears 500K BTC in total By Cointelegraph

Grayscale Trust sees largest-ever weekly inflow, nears 500K BTC in total
Grayscale’s (BTC) Trust is on track to reach 500,000 BTC by the end of 2020.
Last week, Grayscale saw a record inflow of $215 million (15,907 BTC) that surpassed all previous investments into the trust. The firm now holds $6.7 billion (481,711 BTC) as of the time of writing.
