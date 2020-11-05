GM to reopen Oshawa plant to make trucks, says union

Article content

General Motors will invest close to $1.3 billion to reopen its storied Oshawa plant, which was shuttered in 2018, and heavy-duty trucks will begin rolling off the assembly line by 2022, according to a tentative agreement reached in the wee hours of Thursday with its major union Unifor.

The reopening will ultimately employ between 2,000 and 2,500 people, according to Unifor president Jerry Dias.

“We never gave up hope and, frankly, neither did General Motors,” Dias said in a morning announcing the tentative agreement. A vote will be held Sunday.

More to come …