Girardi: Batter minimum ‘dumbest rule that we’ve ever put in’

Major League Baseball instituted a handful of rules changes for the 2020 season, and Philadelphia Phillies skipper Joe Girardi clearly is not a fan of one of them.

Some of the changes implemented were necessitated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and tentatively for only the 2020 season. The universal DH and the rule where a baserunner was automatically placed on second base in each half of an extra-inning game are two such examples. These rule alterations were done in the interest of player health and safety amid a compacted and abbreviated 60-game season.

The one that has drawn Girardi’s ire, however, was instituted just before COVID-19 turned the baseball world upside down during spring training.

In February, MLB announced a few changes to the game, including the controversial three-batter minimum rule, which specified that any starter or reliever must face three batters or pitch until the inning is over before being replaced.

Suffice to say, Girardi absolutely hates that particular change to the game. Speaking at a recent event, the Phillies manager laid waste to the three-batter minimum rule.