Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident In Baltimore

Gervonta Davis may be in hot water, Roommates, as it is being reported that he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

According to local news outlet WJZ, Baltimore Police responded to a call to the scene of an accident around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Authorities found several people suffering from minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a vehicle ran through a red light, struck another vehicle, and then left the scene. While police have not yet confirmed if Gervonta was driving the vehicle, a source tells WJZ that he was indeed the person behind the wheel, and ran the red light.

Now y’all know Gervonta had a little legal trouble earlier this year after being seen in a viral video putting his hands on the mother of his child, Dretta Star. Despite all of that drama, the world boxing champion has definitely been doing his thing in the ring!

He recently defended his WBA lightweight champion title in a fight against Leo Santa Cruz, which he won with a wild uppercut that knocked Cruz out in the sixth round. His win also gave him the title of WBA Super Featherweight.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRSports — #GervontaDavis is now the WBA Super Featherweight AND Lightweight champion, after leaving #LeoSantaCruz on the floor with a wild uppercut! ( : @showtimeboxing) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:07pm PDT

We are sending our prayers to every person involved, including Gervonta. We will keep y’all updated on this story, Roomies.

