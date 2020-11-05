Former SAA chair Myeni to Zondo: I am deemed guilty by association with Jacob Zuma

Zondo invited Myeni to provide the commission with any information she might have in this regard relating to other people. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni is continuing her testimony at the Zondo Commission into state capture.

Myeni worries that there is a conspiracy which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo might not be aware of.

Former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni raised the prospect of a deeper conspiracy being at play in the continued scrutiny in her tenure of the troubled airline that went into business rescue almost a year ago.

Giving testimony before the Zondo Commission on Thursday, Myeni defended herself against allegations of corruption during her five-year tenure as chair of the airline, pointing to factional politics within the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa started the Zondo Commission in February 2018 to look into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

“I came before this commission knowing clearly that I am [regarded as] a culprit and criminal. I came because I did not want to be in contempt. I feel that there is a certain factional group that is being hunted and certain people you might not be aware of that are denied to come and present evidence of corruption because it does not suit the narrative of the day.”

“I sit here as somebody [deemed to have] stolen money somewhere and someone [deemed to have] defrauded some SOEs or who captured SOEs, but in court there was no shred of evidence of any money taken by me. I felt chair, that being before you would assist me to ensure that I tell somebody that I am guilty by association of Jacob Zuma. I needed someone somewhere who believes in me. Zuma has never told me why he has been hunted down.”

She said if she had a choice to reverse her choices she would not have chosen to be chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation “…because in my journey as an award-winning businesswoman there has never been any black spot in my leadership style”. Myeni became executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation in September 2008. She was first appointed to SAA’s board of directors in 2009 and appointed chair of the board in 2012.

In May this year, the Pretoria High Court declared Myeni a delinquent director after an application brought by civil action group OUTA and the SAA Pilots’ Association. Their application was first initiated already in 2017. Myeni plans to appeal that court decision and is using it as the reason why she is choosing not to answer certain questions at the Zondo Commission so as not to incriminate herself.

“But there have been so much conspiracies that are political. I am not a politician. I am a solid businesswoman. I have led in Africa. A certain faction of society in SA believes if you are black you must be a criminal. I would not have unearthed fraud at SAA if I did not know what fraud is,” she continued.

“There are people who have been veiled – given platforms – not because they have genuine complaints but they are hiding their own criminal activities by coming to the commission. Books have bene written about us, names given to us as cheap women just for being women. If I had a choice I would wake up as Mrs Smith or Mrs Van der Merwe as that name would give me credibility to prove my own innocence in my own country by virtue of colour. So, I must not incriminate myself until I can explain myself in [the appropriate] forum. I am here as an innocent person.”

To this Zondo responded that the commission has for years been asking for anyone with knowledge of fraud and corruption relating to state capture to come forward. He invited Myeni to provide the commission with any information she might have in this regard relating to other people.

Zondo said the commission wishes to look at all perspectives from different role players regarding matters it is investigating so that when it makes its findings, it does not do so on the basis of the perspectives of certain people only.

“However, if a particular person or witness excercises their right not to tell their side of thhe story or not to answer certain questions, it means the commission would have to deal with those matters without the witnesses’ side of the story on those issues when it makes its findings. It does not mean the commission will accept everything the other witnesses said,” said Zondo.