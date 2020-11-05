For the Arts in Europe, Lockdown Feels Different This

LONDON — Just as cultural life in Europe was learning to adapt to social distancing, small audiences and the need to wear face masks, along have come new lockdowns.

Over the past month, Europe’s museums, theaters, concert halls and bookshops have found themselves forced to close for the second this year as coronavirus cases have soared across the continent.

Lockdowns are in place in England, France, Germany, Italy and elsewhere. Most are expected — for now — to be only about a month long, and people are also still allowed to go to work in many countries: Actors can rehearse and dancers practice, even as the only audiences possible are online.

There is another difference, too: people’s emotions. For some a second lockdown is more hopeless, while others are more optimistic. Then there are those who’re frustrated: On Monday, almost 40 German museums directors issued a statement asking the country’s government not to force them to close.