Fantasy Injury Updates: Matthew Stafford, Michael Thomas, Calvin Ridley, more affecting Week 9 start-sit calls

Matthew Stafford’s sudden placement on the COVID list is one of the many passing-game issues causing start ’em, sit ’em headaches for fantasy owners in Week 9. Receivers Michael Thomas, Calvin Ridley, Chris Godwin, and T.Y. Hilton are all dealing with injuries, and while it appears that Thomas may make his return this week, the other three WRs are “questionable,” at best.

For injury updates on injured RBs Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Matt Breida, and more, click here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Matthew Stafford playing Week 9?

On Wednesday, the Lions were dealt a scare when Matthew Stafford was placed on the COVID list. After that happened, it was assumed that he would be out for the team’s Week 9 game against the Vikings give the timing of the placement.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford was placed on the list after being a “high-risk close contact” of someone not on the team. The exposure occurred Monday, so provided that Stafford can test negative for the rest of the week, he may have a chance to suit up against the Vikings after all.

If Stafford plays, he can be trusted as a QB1 against what has been a weak Vikings pass defense this year. If not, veteran backup Chase Daniel will get the start. Daniel has a lot of NFL experience, and while he wouldn’t be worth trusting as anything other than a low-end streamer in two-QB/Superflex leagues, his presence would only mildly downgrade the likes of Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall, T.J. Hockenson, and Danny Amendola.

WEEK 9 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Is Michael Thomas playing Week 9?

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was back on the practice field Wednesday for the Saints. Thomas hasn’t played since Week 1 since suffering a high-ankle sprain. Since then, he was also suspended a game for punching a teammate and injured his hamstring in practice following his team’s bye week. His return to practice early this week should indicate that he has a chance to play on Sunday night against the Bucs.

Since hamstring injuries tend to linger, Thomas will need to be watched closely in the coming days, and if there are any downgrades in practice status, his status will be questioned. If he misses time, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Marquez Callaway (if healthy) would be the top three WR options for the Saints, while Jared Cook could have a chance to continue his three-game scoring streak.

WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Calvin Ridley playing Week 9?

Ridley suffered a foot sprain in the Falcons’ Thursday Night Football victory over the Panthers in Week 8, and while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team was hoping to get him back “shortly” from that injury, it’s unclear when he may actually return.

Ridley missed the Falcons’ first practice of Week 9 with the foot injury, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As a result, Ridley’s status on Thursday and Friday will be under increased scrutiny. If he can log at least a limited practice one of those days, he may have a chance to play. If not, it may be hard for him to get on the field in Week 9. Considering Atlanta has a bye in Week 10, it seems likely Ridley won’t go this week.

If Ridley can’t play, Russell Gage would step into the No. 2 receiver role for the Falcons with Olamide Zaccheaus likely taking over the No. 3 spot. Gage could garner some PPR consideration, but in all likelihood, Julio Jones would end up seeing more targets and could end up being one of the best WR plays of the week. Obviously, Jones will be played by every owner in standard leagues, but feel free to consider him as a top-dollar DFS play with high upside, as well.

WEEK 9 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

Chris Godwin injury update

The good news on Godwin (finger): He was a full participant in the Bucs’ Wednesday walkthrough, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The bad news: Because of the short week, Godwin won’t actually try to catch balls at practice until Friday. So, while Godwin’s status looks good from this news on paper, we won’t know much about him until the end of the week rolls around.

If Godwin needs one more week to recover from the minor surgery, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown will be the top receiving options for the Bucs. Evans would be a WR1 while Brown’s upside is that of a high-end WR2 with the floor of a WR4. It’s just hard to know what he’ll do in his first game with a new team.

Godwin’s absence would likely make room for a third WR to do some damage against the Saints. Scotty Miller might get a crack at that, so he could be decent flex play if Godwin is out. We’ll soon see what the third-year receiver’s status is, but no matter what happens, he’ll have a ripple effect on this game.

WEEK 9 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

T.Y. Hilton injury update

According to George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin, Hilton (groin) didn’t practice on Wednesday for the Colts, but coach Frank Reich called Hilton a “fast healer” and said that he doesn’t necessarily need to practice to play. That could indicate that Hilton will be out of action all week yet still might be a game-time decision for the Colts against the Ravens.

If Hilton can’t play, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. would be the top receiving options for the Colts. In that case, Philip Rivers would likely rely more on his trio of talented tight ends (Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox, and Jack Doyle) as well as Nyheim Hines out of the backfield as a receiver, so the receiver options would merely be speculative flex plays.