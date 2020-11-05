Fans Go Crazy as Ajith Atarts Shooting for Valimai

While the cure for the novel Coronavirus is still underway, the world has made sure not to be defeated by this unseen enemy and continue with life normally but of course with needed safety measures. Several South flicks have started shooting and putting shoot-life back on track and now we hear South superstar Thala Ajith has started shooting for his next Valimai.

Ajith’s fans who are crazy about the actor started trending the hashtag – #Valimai. As the actor started shooting for the film in Hyderabad, his fans poured in wishes and some even revealed more details about the film. According to reports in Times Of India, Ajith will play IPS officer Eshwaramoorthy in the movie.

The actor has started shooting for this drama and we hear that director H Vinoth wants to shoot the action sequences for the film abroad. Though no more details are available about their International-shoot plans, we hear that the makers are determined to give larger-than-life action sequences to the actor’s fans. Valimai also stars Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP. Looks like the south superstar is going to go all out to give a kickass entertainer to the masses as the pandemic has made everyone’s wait longer.