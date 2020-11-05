Facebook removes ‘Stop the Steal’ group that’s casting doubt on election

Facebook said it has taken down a group that has surged in popularity since Election Day called “Stop the Steal.”

The group, which had attracted more than 360,000 followers in recent days, was attempting to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the U.S. presidential election. The #StopTheSteal hashtag has also become popular on Twitter.

Facebook Inc. said it removed the group because some members were calling for violence.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

