Facebook and Twitter appear to have overlooked the deluge of disinformation targeting Spanish-speaking Americans about the election since Tuesday (New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


New York Times:

Facebook and Twitter appear to have overlooked the deluge of disinformation targeting Spanish-speaking Americans about the election since Tuesday  —  Rampant falsehoods evolved online on Wednesday, intended to make Spanish speakers question the unfolding election results and believe that President Trump was being robbed of victory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR