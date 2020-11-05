Facebook and Twitter appear to have overlooked the deluge of disinformation targeting Spanish-speaking Americans about the election since Tuesday (New York Times)

New York Times:
Facebook and Twitter appear to have overlooked the deluge of disinformation targeting Spanish-speaking Americans about the election since Tuesday — Rampant falsehoods evolved online on Wednesday, intended to make Spanish speakers question the unfolding election results and believe that President Trump was being robbed of victory.
