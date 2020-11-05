ETH breaks multiple records as ETH 2.0 approaches By Cointelegraph

ETH breaks multiple records as ETH 2.0 approaches
(ETH) has hit multiple records amid news that ETH 2.0 could launch as early as Dec 1, according to crypto analytics firm Glassnode.
Today’s launch of the deposit contract introduced the ability for users to deposit 32 Ether required to participate in staking. ETH 2.0’s beacon chain genesis will take place on Dec. 1 if at least 16,384 deposits of 32 ETH each are received. That’s a total of 524,288 ETH, or about $200 million worth.
