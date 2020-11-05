Ero Copper Reports Third Quarter Results

(all amounts inUSdollars,unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp.(the “Company”) (TSX:ERO) today is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter copper production of 10,961 tonnes of copper;

New record quarterly C1 cash costs* of $0.63 per pound of copper produced ($0.65 per pound in Q2 2020) contributing to record quarterly cash flow from operations of $44.4 million during the three month period ended September 30, 2020;

Increasing gold and silver production at the NX Gold Mine totalling 9,436 ounces of gold and 5,736 ounces of silver at new record quarterly C1 cash costs* of $421 per ounce of gold produced during the period ($437 per ounce in Q2 2020);

Generated a new quarterly record $62.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA* during the three month period ended September 30, 2020 – a $20.1 million improvement over Q2 2020;

Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company* of $36.7 million ($0.40 per share on a diluted basis) during the three month period ended September 30, 2020;

Continued strong liquidity position at September 30, 2020 of $54.3 million; and,

Reaffirm copper production guidance for the full year. While previously revised C1 cash cost ranges remain unchanged, the Company expects to be near or slightly below the low-end of the range for 2020. Capital guidance has been revised to incorporate continuity and expansions of the Company’s ongoing exploration programs into the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the results, David Strang, President & CEO, stated, “Firstly,I would like to congratulateall of ourcolleaguesat our MCSA operations for achieving a full

year without a lost-time-injuryon September 30th.While we had to celebrate this accomplishmentvirtually, I am extremely proud of theteam’sdedication andhard work

that went into achieving this milestone,made more difficultthis year

bythe additional challengesassociated withmitigatingthe impact

ofCOVID-19ontheirfamilies, community andouroperations.

On top of this, operations at MCSA have continued to perform well and we havecontinued to executeon

keyobjectives

in preparation of our updated life-of-mine plan,which remains on track forcompletion

duringthe fourth quarter. These initiatives

and objectivesinclude near-mineexploration programs,our newHIG Millinstallation andcommissioning,integrationand development of Platinum Group Metal (PGM) assay capability in-houseand

ourrecently completedore-sortingtrialcampaign.

We continue to have nodisruption to our supply chains, saleschannelsor production

to dateas a result of COVID-19.

At MCSAon the operational side,we continued to see quarter-on-quarterincreases in grades mined and processed, as well as improved metallurgical recoveries, as expected. Our newly commissioned HIG Mill was handed over to operationsduring the month of September,

contributing to

our bestaveragemonthly metallurgicalrecoverythis yearof92.0%

–asignificant improvement over base-linerecoveriesat the same grade profiles. Whilea limited data set,and feed and control system work remain ongoing, the performance gains post-commissioning are an encouragingleading indicator, and weexpect the HIG Mill to deliver as advertisedonce this work is complete.The combination of increasedgrades, metallurgical recoveries and continued weakness in the BRL contributed to another record quarter of C1 cash costs, averaging$0.63 cents perpoundduring the period.As a result of strong performance to date, we have reaffirmed ourannualcopper production guidance and arenowguiding towardsor slightly belowthe lower–end ofour C1 cash cost guidancerangeof approximately $0.70 per poundof copper produced.

At NX Goldthis quarter, wesaw

steadyquarter-on-quarterincreasesin productionvolumesfrom theSanto AntonioVeinas well assignificant improvement in

metallurgical recoveries during the period, both contributing factorsinourincreased goldproductionof9,436 ouncesatanother recordquarterlyC1 cash cost of $421 per ounce of gold produced.

Aportion of the Santo Antonio orebody weexpected to mine

this yearhasencounteredsub-optimal ground conditions, andas a result,wehaveonlyachievedlimited production in this area

due to inherited constraints associated with theexistingmining methodandgroundsupport capabilities.While we have been able to offset some of thisdecline in production byincreasing

productionfromother areaswithinSanto Antonio,wenowexpectslightlylower full year productionand have revised our guidance accordingly. The teamat NX Goldhasrecently completed engineering studies for the installation of a modular paste-fill plant to recoverproduction

fromthis area as well as enhance overallresource conversion andmine recoveryin the future.While a modest investment of only US$2 million, we see this asa significantstep towards securinglong termproductionstability andextending thelife of mine for NX Gold,which we expect to incorporate into our updated life-of-mine plan, also on track for completion during the fourth quarter.

As you willnotein our revised capital guidance, wehave increasedour full year exploration spend as we continueto uncover both near-mine and regional opportunitiesat both MCSA and NX Gold. Explorationefforts during the fourth quarterwill continueto focus on(i)

thenewly discoveredmineralization between the Vermelhos Mine andthe

high-grade massive sulphide zonesoftheSiriema

deposit,where we see continued evidence of “stacked”mineralized structuresover a strike length of approximately 700 meters,(ii)the Deepening Extension which continues to remain wide opento depth and to the northand (iii)

advancing our regional exploration programs.

*EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb) and C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures

OPERATIONS & EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

◾ Mining & Milling Operations – tracking copper production guidance, increasing grades and recoveriesinto Q42020, no COVID-19 disruptions to date

• 553,148 tonnes processed grading 2.18% copper producing 10,961 tonnes of copper in concentrate after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 90.8% at the Company’s Curaçá Valley operations; and

• The Company’s 97.6% owned NX Gold Mine processed 41,749 tonnes of ore grading 7.64 grams per tonne gold, resulting in the production of 9,436 ounces of gold and 5,736 ounces of silver as by-product after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 92.0% during the third quarter of 2020.

◾ Exploration Activities – Completion of

priority near-mineprogramsduring the periodfor inclusion in upcoming mine planupdates,continued toshift tomore regional focus

• Pilar District

➢ Exploration activity within the Pilar District, where nine drill rigs are currently operating, is focused on extending the limits of high-grade ‘Superpod’ mineralization of the Deepening Extension zone. The Company has now identified a mineralized target area that extends over approximately 900 meters in strike length, over a total depth of approximately 525 meters and over an average thickness of ranging from 10 to 20 meters with localized thickening throughout the zone. The zone remains open to the north and to depth. Results during the period continue to support the potential to meaningfully extend the mine life while maintaining an elevated grade profile from the Pilar Mine and demonstrate that zone remains open to the north and to depth.

• Vermelhos District

➢ Exploration in the Vermelhos District, where eleven drill rigs are currently operating, is focused on further demonstrating continuity between two newly discovered zones of mineralization between Vermelhos and the Siriema deposit. These new zones, when viewed in context with the previously announced high-grade massive sulphide Keel Zone of Siriema and prior Siriema conduit drill results suggest that multiple “stacked” mineralized structures may be present between the Siriema deposit and the Vermelhos Mine, a distance of approximately 700 meters in strike-length. Down-hole electromagnetic (“EM”) work and further drilling is ongoing to evaluate the full potential of these stacked structures. There are currently seven drill rigs focused on this area.

• NX Gold Mine

➢ Exploration at the NX Gold Mine is primarily focused on testing down-plunge extensions of the Santo Antonio Vein. Drill results during the period continued to extend the known extent of mineralization within the Santo Antonio Vein down-plunge and are highlighted by the best results drilled to date by the Company at NX Gold on a grade-meter intercept basis as well as the deepest intercept within the Santo Antonio Vein drilled to date.

• Regional Exploration

➢ Regional work at MCSA comprised of both exploration drilling and ground-based geophysical work is focused on four new and recently interpreted mineral systems within the portfolio of targets defined by the Company’s comprehensive targeting work. Each of these new systems has an average strike length of five kilometers and contain multiple priority drill targets. The majority of the Company’s drill meterage is expected to be allocated to regional exploration during the fourth quarter.

➢ In addition, the first regional exploration effort within the broader NX Gold Mine property continued to progress during the period.

◾ Execution ofGrowthProjects

–

HIG Millcommissioningcomplete, ore-sorting projecttest–workcomplete,PGMassay capability in-housenear-completion and updated life-of-mine planson track for Q4 2020

• The Company’s new HIG Mill installation was completed in July and hand-over to operations was completed in the middle of September. While feed and control system integration and optimization work remain ongoing, monthly recoveries in September achieved a record for this year, averaging 92.0%. This represents a significant improvement over the Company’s baseline recoveries at similar grade profiles, and is a positive, albeit preliminary, technical leading indicator. The Company continues to expect that the HIG Mill will contribute to improved metallurgical performance during the fourth quarter and in the future.

• The full-scale testing of the Company’s ore-sorting plant was completed during the period, and while confirmatory testing remains ongoing, excellent upgrade ratios at minimal copper losses were achieved. The Company expects that ore-sorting will be an integral component of the Company’s upcoming life-of-mine update, currently expected during the fourth quarter.

• Five drill rigs continue to systematically drill the Deepening Extension zone of the Pilar Mine, in continued support of ongoing engineering studies for the inclusion of this zone into the Company’s updated mine plan. Due to the limits of drilling underground infrastructure to the north, additional surface and underground drill programs utilizing directional drilling technology were introduced to better evaluate the mineralized potential of the Deepening Project further to the north than is currently possible using conventional drilling methods.

• The Company’s multi-element inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (“ICP”) unit is operational and is in the process of ramping up daily sample volumes and ensuring quality-assurance quality-control (“QA/QC”) with third-party umpire assays, as scheduled. Once fully integrated, the addition to the laboratory is expected to significantly reduce cost and, more importantly, turn-around time for PGM assay results.

• Updated life-of-mine plans for both the Company’s Curaçá Valley Operations and NX Gold Mine remain on track for completion during the fourth quarter.

◾ Corporate Highlights – Continuedcapital management andimprovedliquidity position

• Ended the third quarter with strong liquidity position of approximately $54.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended

Sep30, 2020 3 months ended

June

30, 2020 9months ended

Sep30, 2020 3 months ended

Sep

30, 2019 9months ended

Sep

30, 2019 OperatingHighlights (MCSA Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 553,148 627,071 1,788,178 587,915 1,835,527 Grade (% Cu) 2.18 1.98 2.03 1.84 1.86 Cu Production (tonnes) 10,961 11,178 32,796 9,674 30,792 Cu Production (000 lbs) 24,164 24,643 72,302 21,327 67,884 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 11,530 10,586 32,549 10,200 31,164 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 25,420 23,339 71,758 22,487 68,705 C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb)(1) $0.63 $0.65 $0.66 $1.01 $0.99 Gold (NX Gold Operations) Au Production (oz) 9,436 8,739 26,041 4,356 24,391 C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce)(1) $421 $437 $478 $1,169 $621 Financial Highlights ($millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $94.3 $70.8 $232.8 $60.6 $209.2 Gross profit $59.6 $39.5 $129.8 $21.3 $86.0 EBITDA(1) $52.1 $23.4 $24.9 $35.1 $107.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $62.5 $42.4 $138.4 $27.3 $102.9 Cash flow from operations $44.4 $42.5 $124.2 $29.5 $91.9 Net income (loss) $31.4 $7.7 ($13.8) $16.3 $47.0 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company $31.1 $7.5 ($14.2) $16.3 $46.7 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (Basic) $0.36 $0.09 ($0.16) $0.19 $0.55 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (Diluted) $0.34 $0.08 ($0.16) $0.18 $0.51 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company(1) $36.7 $20.3 $77.8 $10.2 $41.2 Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(1) (Basic) $0.42 $0.24 $0.90 $0.12 $0.48 Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(1) (Diluted) $0.40 $0.22 $0.85 $0.11 $0.45 Cash and Cash Equivalents $54.3 $51.6 $54.3 $21.7 $21.7 Working Capital (Deficit)(1) ($9.4) ($25.7) ($9.4) $6.4 $6.4 Net Debt(1) ($118.4) ($130.9) ($118.4) ($133.4) ($133.4)

Footnotes

[1] EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, Net Debt, Working Capital, C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb) and C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures.

ADJUSTED EBITDA & NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

2020– Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,537 Adjustments: Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA (2,034) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts (1,067) Realized foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts (5,974) Share based compensation and other (1,371) EBITDA $ 52,091 Adjusted net income $ 36,702 Adjustments for non-cash items (attributable to owners of the Company): Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA (2,026) Unrealized loss on foreign exchange derivative contracts, net of tax (2,256) Share based compensation (1,743) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivative contracts 386 Reported net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 31,063

2020 OUTLOOK

While the Company’s copper production guidance for 2020 remains unchanged, gold production outlook from the NX Gold Mine has been reduced as a result of difficult ground conditions encountered in the upper panel of the Santo Antonio Vein. The Company expects to recover this production through the installation of a modular paste-fill plant and associated infrastructure that is expected to be operational during the second half of 2021. While previously revised cash cost guidance for 2020 remains unchanged, the Company is guiding towards or slightly below the lower-end of the range at its Curaçá Valley operations on consideration of prevailing foreign exchange rates and by-product metal prices. The Company has maintained its previously revised non-exploration capital expenditure guidance range at its Curaçá Valley operations and has increased exploration capital guidance to reflect the continuity and expansion of these programs into the fourth quarter. Additional information is outlined below and further detailed in the Company’s press releases dated January 15, 2020 and May 7, 2020.

ProductionGuidance

Production guidance for the Company’s Curaçá Valley operations remains unchanged. Copper production is expected to come from ore mined from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. While the Company expects total recovered copper production to be within its guidance range, production is tracking to be slightly above forecast tonnes processed and slightly below forecast copper grades; however, these variances are expected to be within the levels of accuracy intrinsic to the Company’s annual operating guidance.

The Company is lowering its full year production guidance for its NX Gold operations as a result of difficult ground conditions encountered in the upper panel of the Santo Antonio Vein. The Company expects to recover this production later in the mine’s life through the installation of a modular paste-fill plant and associated infrastructure expected to be operational during the second half of 2021.

2020Original Guidance Revised 2020 Guidance[1] Curaçá Valley Operations Tonnes Processed 2,150,000 (no change) Copper Grade (% Cu) 2.15% (no change) Copper Recovery (%) 91.0% (no change) Cu Production Guidance (000 tonnes) 41.0 – 43.0 (no change) NX Gold Operations Tonnes Processed 150,000 165,000 Gold Grade (gpt) 9.00 7.70 Gold Recovery (%) 90.0% 90.0% Au Production Guidance (000 ounces) 38.0 – 40.0 36.0 – 37.0

Footnotes:

[1] Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s SEDAR filings for complete risk factors, including the AIF (defined below).

OperatingCost Guidance

The Company is maintaining its previously revised operating cost guidance ranges, and expects C1 cash costs for the full year to be near or slightly below the low-end of the range at its Curaçá Valley operations due to strong operational performance to date, prevailing foreign exchange rates and elevated gold and silver prices.

2020 Guidance 2020 Revised Guidance Curaçá Valley C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/lb)[1] $0.85–$0.95 $0.70 – $0.85 NX Gold Mine C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/oz)[1] $475 – $575 $425– $525

Footnotes:

[1] C1 Cash Costs of copper produced (per lb.) and C1 Cash Costs of gold produced (per oz.) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

Capital ExpenditureGuidance

The Company is further revising its 2020 capital guidance to reflect the continuity and expansion of its ongoing exploration campaigns both at MCSA and at the NX Gold Mine during the fourth quarter. Non-exploration capital expenditures are expected to be at the high-end of the Company’s previously revised guidance ranges as the Company prepares for meaningful extensions of the Company’s life-of-mine operating plans at both MCSA and NX Gold as well as initiation of several growth projects, such as the installation of a modular paste-fill plant at NX Gold, which are expected to be included in these plans. Capital expenditure guidance is presented below in USD millions.

Curaçá Valley Operations Original2020 Guidance Previously Revised 2020 Guidance Newly Revised

2020Guidance Pilar Mine and Caraíba Mill Complex[1] 58.0 45.0 – 55.0 (no change) Vermelhos Mine 16.0 11.0 – 13.0 (no change) Boa Esperanҫa Project 0.2 0.2 – 0.2 (no change) Capital Expenditure Guidance 74.2 56.2 – 68.2 (no change) Curaçá Valley Exploration[2] 28.0 20.0 – 25.0 25.0– 30.0 NX Gold Operations Original2020 Guidance Previously Revised 2020 Guidance Newly Revised 2020 Guidance Capital Expenditure Guidance 5.7 7.0 – 9.0 9.0 – 11.0 Exploration[2] 3.5 2.0 – 3.0 3.0 – 5.0 Total, NX Gold 9.2 9.0 – 12.0 12.0 – 16.0

Footnotes:

[1] Pilar Mine and Caraíba Mill Complex capital expenditure guidance for 2020 includes completion of the high-intensity grinding mill and operation of the ore-sorting pilot plant.

[2] Exploration capital expenditure guidance for 2020 in the original and previously revised guidance was only forecast through September of 2020, whereas the Company’s newly revised 2020 exploration guidance includes expected exploration expenditures through the entirety of the year.

NOTES

Non–IFRS measures

Financial results of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain non-IFRS measures, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, net debt and working capital, which are not measures recognized under IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

C1cashcost ofcopperproduced(perlb.)

C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and by-product credits, divided by the copper pounds produced. C1 cash costs reported by the Company include treatment, refining charges, offsite costs, and certain tax credits relating to sales invoiced to the Company’s Brazilian customer on sales. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales (net of treatment costs) during the period divided by the total pounds of copper produced during the period. C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company’s operating mining unit, and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance, but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.

C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce)

C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and silver by-product credits, divided by the gold ounces produced. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales during the period divided by the total ounces of gold produced during the period. C1 cash cost of gold produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company’s operating mining unit and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.

Earnings before interest, taxes,depreciationand amortization (EBITDA)and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA includes further adjustments for non-recurring items and items not indicative to the future operating performance of the Company. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are appropriate supplemental measures of debt service capacity and performance of its operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the following income statement items:

• Recovery of value added taxes

• Foreign exchange loss

• Share based compensation

• Loss on debt settlement

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to owners of the Company

The Company uses the financial measure “Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company” and “Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company” to supplement information in its consolidated financial statements. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. The Company excludes non-cash and unusual items from net earnings to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the operating results of the underlying core operations.

During the period, the following non-cash or unusual adjustments to calculated adjusted net income (loss):

• Share based compensation

• Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA

• Unrealized loss on foreign exchange derivative contracts, net of tax

• Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate derivative contracts

Net Debt

Net debt is determined based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and loans and borrowings as reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The Company uses net debt as a measure of the Company’s ability to pay down its debt.

Working capital

Working capital is determined based on current assets and current liabilities as reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The Company uses working capital as a measure of the Company’s short-term financial health and operating efficiency.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP.

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

