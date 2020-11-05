Erica Mena Reveals Daughter’s Face for 1st Time Amid Safaree Samuels Split Rumors

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star shares first full picture of her daughter with the rapper after he hinted at their divorce by declaring his ‘bachelor’ status on Instagram.

Erica Mena has turned people’s attention to her daughter after her husband Safaree Samuels sparked split speculation. The mother of two seemingly wanted to distract her fans from talking about her marital woes by unveiling her adorable baby girl Safire’s face for the first time.

On Wednesday, November 4, the reality TV star posted on her Instagram page two pictures of her little cutie. The ten-month-old girl donned a leopard print long sleeve top and leggings with a matching headband with a bow on her soft, curly locks while she was sitting on the floor.

Erica boasted about the joy of being a mother in the caption, writing, “The BEST part of 2020 My Safire Majesty.”

<br />

The post received heartwarming responses from her followers, with one commenting, “Omg you shared your heart with us!!!!!” Another gushed, “These she goes!!!! She’s a beauty!!!” Others wrote similar comments like, “She’s sooooo gorgeous” and “Absolutely STUNNING.”

Earlier on the same day, Safaree hinted that he and Erica are heading for divorce after just one year of marriage in his Instagram post. He posted a picture of him flexing his abs and luxurious car while while posing in front of their house, which he tagged as a “divorce court.” He went on declaring in the caption, “Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!”

He additionally wrote on Twitter, “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a**es away. Thank you Steve Jobs!!” He added in a couple of cryptic tweets, “biggest regret [angry face]” and “pathetic.”

Meanwhile, Erica deleted an Instagram video of Safaree with their daughter. She seemingly responded to Safaree’s post with a cryptic message which read, “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. [smirk] Like I do every year.” She then reminded her followers of her upcoming 33rd birthday, “Nov 8 count down.”