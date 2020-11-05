elon musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Berlin to interview engineers for new gigafactory: Report – Latest News

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has travelled to Germany and plans to interview engineers for the U.S. electric carmaker’s new gigafactory in Berlin in person on Friday.

“Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to [email protected],” Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tesla confirmed Musk was in Germany.

Tesla is building a new plant on the outskirts of Berlin and Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle with a new structural battery design and technology.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin during the second half of 2021.

