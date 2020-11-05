Election observer says no evidence for Donald Trump’s fraud claims

The head of an international delegation monitoring the US election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots.

Michael Georg Link, a German lawmaker who heads an observer mission of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told German public broadcaster rbb Thursday that “on the election day itself, we couldn’t see any violations” at the US polling places they visited.

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, November 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. With the outcome of the US presidential race still in limbo on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and his supporters seized and spread online misinformation about legally cast absentee and mail-in votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (AP)

Mr Link said he was “very surprised” by Mr Trump’s claims about postal ballot fraud because the United States has a long history of this method of voting going back to the 19th century.

“We looked into this. We found no violations of the rules whatsoever,” Mr Link told rbb.

He said neither US election observers nor media found any evidence of fraud either, though the OSCE team on Wednesday repeated long-standing concerns about disenfranchisement of some voters and the distorting effects of campaign finance laws.

Mr Link said there were some instances of errors being made “but no systemic interference or even manipulation with the postal ballots whatsoever.”

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington early in the morning on Wednesday, November 4. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In the president’s first message on Thursday, a tweet just after 9am ET, he reiterated his demand to “STOP THE COUNT!”, ahead of a day where several key states are expected to release more votes that could decide the fate of the election.

“That is something that does need to be described as breaking a taboo,” Mr Link said of Mr Trump’s previous efforts to stop the count.

“He has neither the right nor the possibility to do this. Responsibility for the count lies exclusively with states.”

The Vienna-based OSCE, of which the United States is a member, conducts observer missions at major elections in all of its member countries.