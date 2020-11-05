Election observer says no evidence for Donald Trump’s fraud claims

Michael Georg Link, a German lawmaker who heads an observer mission of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told German public broadcaster rbb Thursday that “on the election day itself, we couldn’t see any violations” at the US polling places they visited.
Mr Link said he was “very surprised” by Mr Trump’s claims about postal ballot fraud because the United States has a long history of this method of voting going back to the 19th century.
“We looked into this. We found no violations of the rules whatsoever,” Mr Link told rbb.
He said neither US election observers nor media found any evidence of fraud either, though the OSCE team on Wednesday repeated long-standing concerns about disenfranchisement of some voters and the distorting effects of campaign finance laws.
Mr Link said there were some instances of errors being made “but no systemic interference or even manipulation with the postal ballots whatsoever.”
In the president’s first message on Thursday, a tweet just after 9am ET, he reiterated his demand to “STOP THE COUNT!”, ahead of a day where several key states are expected to release more votes that could decide the fate of the election.
“That is something that does need to be described as breaking a taboo,” Mr Link said of Mr Trump’s previous efforts to stop the count.
“He has neither the right nor the possibility to do this. Responsibility for the count lies exclusively with states.”
The Vienna-based OSCE, of which the United States is a member, conducts observer missions at major elections in all of its member countries.
– Reported with Associated Press