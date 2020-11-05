Early Black Friday deal drops Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to its best price yet with $300 off

If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices at a discount, you’re in luck with Black Friday just around the corner. However, you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to score a great Black Friday Android phone deal.

For just one day only, Amazon is offering $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ bringing its cost down to $799.99 in your choice of Aura Black, Aura White, or Aura Silver. These factory unlocked models can be used on GSM and CDMA carriers, though they’re not compatible with 5G — check out discounts on the Galaxy Note 20 for that capability.

Big screen savings Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Today only, you can save $300 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, triple camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more. It’s never gone this low before. $799.99 $1099.99 $300 off

Accompanied by a smaller-than-ever S Pen, this latest model of Samsung’s Galaxy Note device is equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 12GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity. Four rear cameras work together to capture some of the best shots ever taken by a Samsung Galaxy phone, while its front-facing 10MP camera makes for a perfect selfie shooter.

Integrated into the display is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to make unlocking your device much faster, while its 4300mAh battery offers enough power for your phone to last all day long. It’s even IP68 water-resistant so you could literally bring it into the pool or shower, though you wouldn’t want to keep it underwater for more than 30 minutes.

To learn even more about the Galaxy Note 10+, be sure to read our Note 10+ review from earlier this year which explores the ins and outs of the device four months after its original release. Once you’re sold, you’ll also want to check out our best wireless chargers and best Galaxy Note 10+ cases guides. There you’ll find a bevy of the best accessories already available for this new smartphone.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though you can receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping, along with access to all of Prime’s perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more. Your Amazon Prime membership also scores you free shipping at Woot.