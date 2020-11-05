Eagles’ Marcus Epps tests positive for COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed that a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the player is safety Marcus Epps, who is asymptomatic.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the club explained in its official statement. “The individual immediately went into self-isolation upon learning of his test result. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league on this matter.”

Philadelphia is in the middle of its bye week following last Sunday’s 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, meaning players were scheduled to be off from Thursday through the end of the weekend. The Eagles play at the New York Giants on Nov. 15.

It was a rough day and week for coronavirus-related issues around the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are among franchises hit with positive virus tests or “high-risk close contact” cases since last Sunday’s games.

No Week 9 contest has been postponed or canceled as of Thursday afternoon. The NFL has repeatedly insisted it wishes to maintain the integrity of its 17-week schedule as much as possible, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported earlier this week that the league could expand the postseason to 16 teams if games are canceled, as opposed to adding a so-called “Week 18” to the regular season.