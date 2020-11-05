EA reports Q2 revenue of $1.15B, down 14% YoY, outperforming expectations, but forecasts a weak next quarter due to a possible waning pandemic gaming bump (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
EA reports Q2 revenue of $1.15B, down 14% YoY, outperforming expectations, but forecasts a weak next quarter due to a possible waning pandemic gaming bump — Electronic Arts reported financial results today that beat Wall Street’s expectations with revenue falling 14% to $1.15 billion …
