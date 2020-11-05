Drunk Times People Thought They Met A Celeb

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

TBT to that time I was hammered and thought I met Brad Pitt…

Hello, welcome to another day and another TikTok trend (and most certainly something to keep our minds off the election stress). This time, people are sharing drunk encounters they’ve had with who they THOUGHT were famous celebs. Enjoy!

This girl was sure she bumped into Matthew McConaughey:


Noam Galai / Getty Images, @yasrhiannon / tiktok.com


And this girl was positive she met Brad Pitt:


Steve Granitz / WireImage, @therealdrdrea / tiktok.com


This girl was elated because she thought she met Timothée Chalamet:

This girl was certain she ran into Ed Sheeran:


Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett, @laurajane19984 / tiktok.com


And this guy swore he had a close encounter with Cardi B:


Prince Williams / WireImage, @wobruno / tiktok.com


This girl thought she had a run-in with David Dobrik:


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images, @cenza23 / tiktok.com



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images, @mirandarosita3 / tiktok.com


This girl was excited because she thought she met Lil’ Wayne:


Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images, @burritogirl69 / tiktok.com


And these girls thought they had just met Post Malone:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, @lucyhughes72 / tiktok.com


Lastly, this girl was stoked because she was sure she got footage of Lewis Capaldi:

Ah, the workings of ALCOHOL. Has this ever happened to you?!?!?

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR