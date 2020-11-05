Drunk Times People Thought They Met A Celeb

TBT to that time I was hammered and thought I met Brad Pitt…
Hello, welcome to another day and another TikTok trend (and most certainly something to keep our minds off the election stress). This time, people are sharing drunk encounters they’ve had with who they THOUGHT were famous celebs. Enjoy!
This girl was sure she bumped into Matthew McConaughey:
And this girl was positive she met Brad Pitt:
This girl was elated because she thought she met Timothée Chalamet:
This girl was certain she ran into Ed Sheeran:
And this guy swore he had a close encounter with Cardi B:
This girl thought she had a run-in with David Dobrik:
This girl was excited because she thought she met Lil’ Wayne:
And these girls thought they had just met Post Malone:
Lastly, this girl was stoked because she was sure she got footage of Lewis Capaldi:
Ah, the workings of ALCOHOL. Has this ever happened to you?!?!?
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!