Does Aaron Rodgers talk to his brother Jordan? What we know about the Rodgers family rift

Aaron Rodgers has had public relationships with his girlfriends, but he’s kept his relationships with family pretty secret.

This would likely go unnoticed, but Rodgers’ brother Jordan is also a celebrity. So when the two celebrity brothers aren’t really seen together, people start to ask questions. Those questions have mostly been ignored, but each sibling has offered a few comments on their relationship throughout the years.

The incident that really sparked intrigue was back when Jordan Rodgers was on Season 12 of “The Bachelorette.” Rodgers was a contestant on the show where Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher eventually chose him as the winner. The two have remained a couple since the show aired in 2016.

Below, we’ll go through what we know about the relationship between the two brothers.

Who is Jordan Rodgers?

Before we dive too deep into the relationship between the Rodgers brothers, it might help some to know just who Jordan Rodgers is. As we mentioned, he was a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” but before that he was a quarterback just like Aaron.

Jordan Rodgers started at Vanderbilt University, where he had a lot of success. He’s seventh all time in career passing yards at Vanderbilt and helped the school reach back-to-back bowl appearances. After college, Rodgers spent time on the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins, but never played in a single NFL game.

Rodgers has since been a commentator for a variety of television programs including SEC Network, a CNBC reality show and other various appearances.

Does Aaron Rodgers get along with his brother?

During his appearance on “The Bachelorette,” Jordan Rodgers revealed he doesn’t really talk with his older brother, Aaron. On the show, contestants go to their homes so the date can meet their family and get to know the person a little better. But ahead of the trip, Jordan said, “And, um, my middle brother won’t be there,” referencing Aaron.

When asked why, Rodgers explained.

“Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” he said. “It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother, and, um, yeah, it’s just — it’s not ideal. I love him, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now.”

When asked, “So you guys don’t talk at all?” he responded, “No, not really.”

Does Aaron Rodgers talk to his family?

As Jordan Rodgers hinted at on “The Bachelorette,” Aaron not only doesn’t speak to his brother, but mostly excludes his entire family.

In 2016, Tyler Dunne wrote a feature on Rodgers for Bleacher Report and dove a bit more into the Packers quarterback’s relationship with his family.

From Bleacher Report:

One source, who was close to Rodgers for years but is among the many who have since been cut off by Rodgers entirely, said the quarterback has not spoken to his family since December 2014. Don’t feel too bad, J-Mike. Immediate family members don’t even have his cellphone number. When Mom and Dad sent Christmas presents to the quarterback and his girlfriend that year, the source said, those gifts were mailed back in February. He was set to be the groomsman in the wedding of one of his closest friends, the source said, and texted the day before he couldn’t attend.

Dunne’s report also added Rodgers didn’t attend his grandfather’s funeral, he fired a business manager he knew since high school, and his family isn’t welcome in Green Bay.

What has Aaron Rodgers’ family said?

During a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Rodgers’ family confirmed they don’t have contact with their son.

“Fame can change things,” Ed Rodgers, Aaron’s dad, told the Times.

Ed Rodgers also confirmed what was reported in the Bleacher Report article. He admitted to the Times it was “weird” to have his family as a national storyline. But he also says he’s not too upset about all of the information coming out.

“It’s good to have it all come out,” he said.

What has Aaron Rodgers said about his family?

After Jordan Rodgers’ quotes gained publicity, Aaron Rodgers was asked about it. However, he didn’t want to discuss too much about it.

“I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things” Rodgers said in 2016.

However, Rodgers may have provided a clue as to how a rift between his family started. In January 2020 during an interview with then-girlfriend Danica Patrick on her podcast, Rodgers brought up his Christian upbringing.

“Most people that I knew, church was just you just had to go,” Rodgers said. “Your parents made you go. You wake up, you put some clothes on, and you go. And you can’t wait to get back and watch the second game of the day in the NFL on TV.”

Rodgers went on to say it took him some time before he realized what he wanted to believe when it came to religion.

“I just didn’t find any connection points with those things and started questioning things. And had friends who had other beliefs and enjoyed learning. I had some good friendships along the way that helped me figure out exactly what I wanted to believe in. And ultimately it was that rules and regulations and binary systems don’t really resonate with me.”

According to People Magazine, those comments upset his family.

“They were dismayed,” a source told People. “The family is very dedicated to their Christian faith. To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him.”

While Rodgers and his family have not publicly commented on the religion aspect, the source told People that “religion is a part of” why they’re not on speaking terms.