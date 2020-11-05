Did the ETH 2.0 deposit contract just launch? By Cointelegraph

Did the ETH 2.0 deposit contract just launch?
Update: David Rugendyke, from ETH 2 staking DApp Rocket Pool (NASDAQ:) took a look at the code and told Cointelegraph, it’s only part way there: “This is a tool for generating keys needed for making deposits on the ETH2 deposit contract. So it looks like they’re announcing this tool is ready to go for mainnet, at least that’s my take.”
Excitement is stirring in the community after the deposit contract was apparently posted on Github, however the lead developers are yet to officially confirm the deployment.
