Diane Francis: The American centre must lead the way

Article content continued

More On This Topic

Americans dislike elitism. Trump gained by portraying himself (somewhat inaccurately) as a champion of the underdog against big government, big banks, big media, academia, Davos, Hollywood, big business, Silicon Valley, China, NATO deadbeats, as well as international treaties and organizations like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Americans distrust outsiders. Trump’s immigration controls, based on criteria that are similar to Canada’s, are popular. One telling manifestation of this is the fact that Trump won Florida due to support from immigrant Hispanics, and took Texas thanks, in part, to the heavily Latino Rio Grande Valley. In Starr County, Texas, which is 96 per cent Mexican-American, Trump narrowly lost by five per cent, compared to a 60 per cent loss in 2016.

Millions of people from Mexico, the Caribbean and South America have come into the United States illegally since the Second World War. This has disrupted labour markets and cities, and tough immigration laws will remain even if Biden takes power.

Americans distrust foreign nations and foreign wars. Fortunately, Canada occupies a lofty position, even in Trump world, as “another country” and not a “foreign country.” No matter who’s in the White House, Canada’s leadership must remain non-judgmental, co-operative and respectful. As should Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Britain and other allies.