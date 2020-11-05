Da Baby Speaks Out Following The Passing Of His Older Brother: “Death Don’t Phase Me At All”

We are saddened to report on the tragic passing of Da Baby’s older brother, Roommates, who unfortunately took his own life. Following reports of his death, Baby had only seemingly confirmed it, and he is now speaking out.

In a Twitter post, Da Baby sends a message to God about the family that he still has, and is sure to say that death doesn’t phase him. While many fans are unsure what he means by that statement, it seems that Da Baby is just mourning in his own way.

“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” Da Baby says. “GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t, Amen.”

Previously, Da Baby sent a message to his fans about checking on your loved ones, and being there for them, even if it’s just in the form of a phone call.

“Good morning, check on your people,” he said. “Somebody probably just want to you call and say ‘wassup bruh, you straight?’ Do that.”

We are continuing to send prayers his way, Roomies, and ask that you do the same during this difficult time!

