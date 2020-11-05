Crypto-powered prediction market flourish during US presidential election By Cointelegraph

Crypto-powered prediction market flourish during US presidential election
The 2020 U.S. presidential election has driven significant action across crypto-powered predictive markets.
Ethereum’s co-creator Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter during the counting of votes to praise the success enjoyed by crypto-powered prediction platforms amid the election season, stating:
