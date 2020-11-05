Cricket news | Callum Ferguson retires from first-class cricket, South Australia, Australia Test bat

One-Test batsman and South Australian great Callum Ferguson has retired from first-class cricket.

Ferguson, 35, will play his final game in whites when South Australia face Queensland in their next Sheffield Shield match.

Usually batting at No.3 as an elegant right-hander, Ferguson has made 8,210 runs and 19 centuries for South Australia. His overall first-class record is 146 matches for 9,278 runs at 36.81, with 20 tons.

Among that record is his lone Test, against South Africa in Hobart during 2016. He made just three and one, copping a run out in his first innings, and was a victim of sweeping changes to the team after a brutal loss by an innings and 80 runs.

Ferguson, who has also represented Australia in limited-overs cricket, plans to play in the Marsh Cup domestic one-day tournament for South Australia and continue as Sydney Thunder captain in the BBL.

His highest score in first-class cricket was 213, back in 2015, and now his long-form cricket is all but done.

Callum Ferguson is dismissed by South Africa in his lone Test for Australia. (Getty)

“I’d like to thank my family, my parents Pauline and Jim, and my wife Rhiannon who have supported me through the journey,” he said in a SACA statement.

“I also have great gratitude for all my teammates, coaches, SACA Members and fans who have made my time in the baggy red most enjoyable, and I have always been proud to play for this great state.

“I wish nothing but the best for the team which I believe has the talent and drive to take us to a Shield in the years to come. I’m looking forward to playing in the Marsh Cup later in the season and continuing to help mentor our young exciting players.”

Callum Ferguson plays a pull shot for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. (Getty)

Redbacks Chair of Selectors James Pyke paid tribute to Ferguson’s longevity at first-class level.

“Callum has been an integral part of the South Australian system for many years and he should be extremely proud of all that he has done for cricket in this State,” Pyke said.

“His performances on the ground have been of the highest calibre and most importantly he has been a team member of great character and strength. His leadership has been excellent, and we hope Callum’s impact will be reflected in a new era of players in the future.

“We wish Callum the best and look forward to watching him guide our younger players and to help them build an established career just as he has done.”

Ferguson’s final Shield match begins on Sunday, a home game at ACH Group Stadium, Glenelg.