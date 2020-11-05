Coronavirus India news virus cases jump on New Delhis 3rd wave

India’s coronavirus outbreak rose by more than 50,000 cases amid a surging third wave of infections in the capital.

The Health Ministry also reported another 704 fatalities in the past hours across the country, raising India’s overall death toll to 124,315.

Nerves are frayed in New Delhi after it reported a record 6842 new cases in the past hours.

Its Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had admitted Wednesday that the city was going through a third wave of infections. It has more than 37,000 active cases.

The ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warned that the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping.

The surge comes as New Delhi appears to be heading for a cold wave, along with the fast-worsening air quality.

Health experts are concerned low temperatures and high pollution will worsen the virus outbreak.