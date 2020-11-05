Confirmed: Sooryavanshi and ’83 to release in the first quarter of 2021



The pandemic has affected businesses everywhere and the business of movie-making is no different. Several big-budget films that were up for release this year did not see the light of the day as cinema halls got shut and producers started releasing their films digitally. However, a few makers guarded their products as they wanted to release them only on the big screen. Two such films are Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s ’83. Both the films were expected to release in 2020 but that will not be happening.

Recently, reports stated that ’83 would release on Christmas this year but that too has now been negated. Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment told a leading daily, “Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid. We’re looking at the January and March windows for ’83 and Sooryavanshi.” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.