Colts staffer tests positive for COVID-19, practice not canceled

The Colts have become the second team in the AFC South to have a positive COVID-19 test, as Indianapolis announced Thursday morning that a member of the team’s staff has coronavirus.

“This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team announced in a statement. “The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol.”

The Colts will not be canceling practice today, as the positive test was not a member of the team, but meetings will be held virtually while the team hopes to prevent any further spread. The staff member who tested positive is currently self-isolating. Indianapolis is scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens and the game has not been rescheduled at this time.