College football Week 10: Picks and preview

It’s a pretty big week in the college football world with plenty of storylines. The Mid-American Conference has kicked off play, and the Pac-12 will do so this weekend. COVID-19 has claimed the Purdue-Wisconsin matchup and will keep Clemson star Trevor Lawrence from facing Notre Dame.

Without further ado, here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for this weekend’s games featuring teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing matchups.

All times Eastern.