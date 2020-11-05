College football Week 10: Picks and preview

It’s a pretty big week in the college football world with plenty of storylines. The Mid-American Conference has kicked off play, and the Pac-12 will do so this weekend. COVID-19 has claimed the Purdue-Wisconsin matchup and will keep Clemson star Trevor Lawrence from facing Notre Dame.
Without further ado, here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for this weekend’s games featuring teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing matchups.
All times Eastern.
No. 11 Miami, Fla. (5-1) at North Carolina State (4-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Miami enters the weekend third in the ACC and looking for a third consecutive victory. The Hurricanes should be lauded for a defense that has held four teams to 19 or fewer points this season, including each of the last two contests. N.C. State’s three-game winning streak ended with a 48-21 loss to rival North Carolina two weeks ago, so it’s had time to prepare for a bounce back.
Prediction: Miami (-10 1/2)
No. 9 BYU (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0), Friday, 9:45 p.m., FS1
Folks in and around the BYU community believe this is one of the biggest games in program history. The Cougars sport their highest national ranking since 2009 while trying to go undefeated for the first time since that special 1984 group. BYU snapped a three-game losing streak to Boise State with last season’s 28-25 win at home. The Broncos, who are at home for this contest, have totaled 91 points through its first two games.
Prediction: Boise State (+3)
No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0), Saturday, Noon, FS1
The Hoosiers have become the talk of the Big Ten and perhaps parts of the nation. Looking to go 3-0 for the second time in three seasons, Indiana has totaled 73 points in its wins over Penn State and Rutgers, but the defense can be a little tighter. The Wolverines, meanwhile, will try to bounce back from that frustrating home defeat to rival Michigan State and extend their winning streak over Indiana to a whopping 25 games. Is this the year the Hoosiers finally end that misery?
Prediction: Indiana (+3)
No. 18 SMU (6-1) at Temple (1-3), Saturday, Noon, ESPN+
SMU ranks among the national leaders averaging 39.6 points per game. That’s the good news. The bad news: The Mustangs have allowed 113 over their last three contests. So far, SMU has been able to outscore enough teams to be successful. Temple, which aims to avoid a third straight defeat, has allowed an average of 36.8 points, which should have the Mustangs feeling good about this contest.
Prediction: SMU (-18)
West Virginia (4-2) at No. 22 Texas (4-2), Saturday, Noon, ABC
Following back-to-back losses to open October, Texas closed the month with two straight wins. The formula seems clear for the Longhorns — they just must outscore their opponents no matter how many points they give up in order to succeed. West Virginia, meanwhile, might be the most underrated squad in the Big 12, but the Mountaineers are 0-2 on the road this season.
Prediction: Texas (-6 1/2)
Arizona State (0-0) at No. 20 USC (0-0), Saturday, Noon, Fox
It’s time for the Pac-12 to kick off its season. While the Trojans enter this contest as the lone ranked team, it features two of the league’s better sophomore quarterbacks. USC’s Kedon Slovis (3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns, interceptions in 2019) is looking to build on a strong freshman season. Meanwhile, ASU’s Jayden Daniels threw for 2,943 yards with 17 TDs and just two interceptions and ran for 355 with three more scores last year.
Prediction: USC (-11)
No. 25 Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
Liberty, which has never shied away from playing Power Five schools, has already won at Syracuse this season. This might be the best team in Liberty history, and here is a huge opportunity to prove that. Virginia Tech was ranked this season, and behind Khalil Herbert (803 rushing yards, six TDs), features a run game that entered this week fourth in the FBS, averaging 290.2 yards per contest. Liberty, for the record, ranked sixth at 255.5 per contest.
Prediction: Virginia Tech (-15)
Massachusetts (0-1) at No. 16 Marshall (5-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Back in action for the first time in two weeks, Marshall would not seem to have anything to worry about in this contest. Why? Well, the Thundering Herd have allowed just 47 points all season and 16 in three home contests. Independent UMass has played just one game in 2020, a 41-0 loss at Georgia Southern back on Oct. 17. This has the potential to get ugly fast.
Prediction: Marshall (-45)
Houston (2-2) at No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Cincinnati continues to make a strong case to be the Group of Five team that earns a New Year’s Six bowl berth. A big reason for the Bearcats’ success has been a defense that’s allowing 12.0 points per game and has forced 10 turnovers. Houston, has been hurt by inconsistency over a small sample size this season, has won just once in its last six trips to Cincinnati.
Prediction: Houston (+13 1/2)
No. 8 Florida (3-1) at No. 5 Georgia (4-1), at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
It’s “Cocktail Party” time, and this should be a good one with these rivals both residing in the top 10. It also will be interesting to see if the Gators can be more disciplined and focused following last weekend’s brawl with Missouri. But if we’re looking for an X-factor in this contest, it’s Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. He’s been relatively solid running the Bulldogs’ offense, but he has also thrown five interceptions in the last two games. Georgia has won three straight in the series.
Prediction: Florida (+3 1/2)
Kansas (0-6) at No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Looks like the Sooners are officially back. They’ve won three in a row since those consecutive losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. Quarterback Spencer Rattler (829 passing yards, seven touchdowns, one interception in last three games) has settled down and the defense hasn’t been overly generous. Oklahoma has also won 15 in a row against Kansas, which has lost 52 straight Big 12 road contests.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-38)
No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1) at Kansas State (4-2), Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox
Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its first defeat a week ago. Giving up 41 points to Texas might serve as a wake-up call for the Cowboys, who yielded 48 in their first four contests. Plus, playing at Kansas State is never easy, and Oklahoma State has lost six of its last eight there. The Wildcats have totaled 117 points in their three home games in 2020.
Prediction: Kansas State (+12 1/2)
Baylor (1-3) at No. 17 Iowa State (4-2), Saturday, 7 p.m., FS1
If college football fans don’t know about Iowa State running back Breece Hall, start paying attention. Hall ranks among the national leaders with 901 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s also coming off his second straight 185-yard rushing game. That might not bode well for a Baylor defense that ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 allowing 177.3 yards per game on the ground.
Prediction: Iowa State (-14)
No. 7 Texas A,amp;M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
The Aggies are looking for a fourth straight win, but does this have the feel of a trap game? A,amp;M has scored at least 41 points in two of its last three games, but we expect South Carolina will be primed for this contest. Even though the Gamecocks were roughed up at LSU last weekend, they did beat Auburn at home this season. On the plus side for the Aggies, they are 6-0 all-time against South Carolina.
Prediction: South Carolina (+10)
No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC
All eyes will be on South Bend. Plus, Clemson star Trevor Lawrence (1,833 passing yards, 70.7 completion percentage, 17 TDs, two INTs) reportedly will be in the house while dealing with COVID-19 (does that sound safe?). His backup D.J. Uiagalelei went 30 of 41 for 342 yards with two touchdown passes and a rushing score in last week’s win over Boston College. The freshman now faces a Notre Dame defense that’s allowing an average of 10.3 points. Could this be a preview of the ACC Championship Game?
Prediction: Notre Dame (+5 1/2)
Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
After two weeks, we might be able to say that this Rutgers team will be more competitive than the squads that totaled three wins over the last two seasons. Now, it does not matter how good Rutgers is in 2020, beating Ohio State on the road is an extremely tall order. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014, the Buckeyes have outscored them 327-48 while winning all six meetings.
Prediction: Ohio State (-37)
Stanford (0-0) at No. 12 Oregon (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
This is a nice way to kick off the 2020 Pac-12 season. Oregon might have lost some major talent to the NFL and opting out, but Mario Cristobal’s group is still favored to the win the Pac-12 championship. Running back C.J. Verdell (2,238 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs in his career) might be the best back in the league. Stanford, meanwhile, won just four games in 2019 and should have a chip on its shoulder this season. The Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak to Stanford in 2019.
Prediction: Oregon (-10)
South Alabama (3-3) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0), 8 p.m., ESPNU
Coastal Carolina is in the midst of its best FBS season and is the favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers are solid on both sides of the ball and are coming off a 51-0 rout of Georgia State. Quarterback Grayson McCall (1,184 yards, 15 TDs, one INT) was responsible for five overall touchdowns in that contest. South Alabama is a pesky squad that has the potential to be competitive and hang around for a while.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-18)
Michigan State (1-1) at Iowa (0-2), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
One must go back to 2000 for the last time Iowa started 0-3. It’s not all dire for the Hawkeyes since they lost to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points. That said, they’re also looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan State. After losing at home to Rutgers, the Spartans went into Ann Arbor and rolled out with a win over their heated rival. Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi (642 passing yards, six TDs, two INTs) might be worth keeping an eye on.
Prediction: Iowa (-6 1/2)
Nebraska (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0), Saturday, Noon, Big Ten Network
The Cornhuskers are back in action after being given the week off since their game with COVID-19-infested Wisconsin was postponed last weekend. Nebraska was one of those eager Big Ten teams to get the season going, but it did not look all that ready in a 52-17 loss to Ohio State. Things might not get any easier against a Northwestern squad that has allowed 23 points over its first two games.
Prediction: Northwestern (-3 1/2)
Maryland (1-1) at Penn State (0-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Penn State has not lost its first three games since going 0-4 in 2001. The big issue has been a defense that allowed 74 points to Indiana and Ohio State through two weeks. The Nittany Lions really need to lock down on the defensive side of the ball. Will that come against the Terps? Maryland earned a wild 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota last week thanks to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (brother of Tua), who threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for two scores against the Gophers in one of the best individual performances of the week.
Prediction: Penn State (-24 1/2)
Pittsburgh (3-4) at Florida State (2-4), Saturday, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Fun tidbit from Pittsburgh’s Sports Information Department. This will be the first time the Panthers visit Florida State since 1982, when Dan Marino was quarterback and led the visitors to a 37-17 win. Now, 38 years later, Pitt returns to Tallahassee looking to avoid a fifth straight loss. FSU, meanwhile, has been all over the place this season, but took down then-No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 in its most recent home game on Oct. 17.
Prediction: Florida State (-2 1/2)
Tennessee (2-3) at Arkansas (2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Mired in a three-game skid and coming off an open week, Tennessee must a find a way to quickly get back on track. The Volunteers have allowed an average of 42.0 points and have committed eight turnovers during their losing streak. A visit to Arkansas can’t be expected to be an easy time considering the Hogs have totaled 64 points in their last two games and held their own in losses to Auburn (a game they should have won) and Texas A,amp;M this season.
Prediction: Arkansas (+2)
Washington (0-0) at California (0-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
It’s time for the Jimmy Lake era to begin at Washington, however, a reported COVID issue within the California program could possibly hinder this game. The Huskies former defensive coordinator is now in charge of the program. Washington enters the season unranked, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t find itself in the Top 25 at some point. Nevertheless, the Huskies need to avoid a third consecutive loss to Cal, which is looking to build on an eight-win season from 2019.
Prediction: Washington (Pick)
