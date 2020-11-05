College football Week 10: 15 players to watch

In last week’s list of 15 players to watch, I mentioned that there could be some chaos despite a pretty slim schedule of big games. While most the top teams continued to win, there were some big losses that all but ended national title hopes for several schools. Oklahoma State’s title hopes took a huge hit while Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina and Kansas State saw their slim chances dashed with losses.

Of course, the biggest loss of the weekend was Clemson losing Trevor Lawrence for its game against Boston College and at least for Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame. The Tigers needed an 18-point comeback to beat BC and will be in for a fight against the Irish without their Heisman frontrunner.

For now, the path to the College Football Playoff is laid out clearly for four teams. But, as we just saw last weekend, there could be some obstacles along the way. This week is filled with big games, so look for some huge performances. Oh, we also welcome back the Pac-12 and the MAC (yes, MACtion has returned)! So, as we get deeper into November, here are 15 players to watch.