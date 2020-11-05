Cluny Capital Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Teonan Biomedical Inc. (“Teonan”) for the proposed combination of the two companies (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction is intended to constitute the Company’s Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSXV) and would result in a reverse take-over of the Company by Teonan. The parties had originally entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 28, 2020 which was announced by the Company on July 30, 2020. Additional details with respect to the Proposed Transaction will be announced at a later date in a comprehensive news release in accordance with Section 12.2 of TSXV Policy 2.4.

About Teonan

Teonan produces wellness beverages through its two brands, Teonan and Velada. Inspired by the relationships which ancient cultures held with the use of functional mushrooms, Teonan’s line of beverages is primarily focused on delicious flavours and immune support with a custom blend of organic functional mushroom extracts added in all of its beverages. Offered in a variety of delicious flavours, its beverage mixes are all probiotic, certified organic, vegan, dairy free, GMO free and gluten free. Teonan’s line of instant beverages are presently sold direct to consumers via its online stores across North America with shipping from its distribution centers in the USA and Canada. Its second brand, Velada is Teonan’s cannabis brand which operates under Teonan’s Canadian cannabis license which it obtained in November 2019 in accordance with the Cannabis Act to produce a cannabidiol (CBD) infused version of the Teonan beverage formulas. Teonan is continuously striving to further fortify the connection between people and functional mushrooms through its beverages.

For further information:

Cluny Capital Corp.

James Greig, Director

(778) 788-2745

[email protected]

Teonan Biomedical Inc.

Erin Ronsse, President

[email protected]

