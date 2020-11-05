City Girls’ JT Is Hilarious On Twitter And Everyone Deserves To Know

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

JT, or Jatavia Johnson if you’re fancy, is possibly one of the funniest people I’ve ever not met in my life.

Her Twitter is a goldmine of comedy — and considering she tweets about 10 times a day, that’s especially impressive.

We could all use a bit more raw honesty in our lives. So here are 20 of JT’s funniest tweets:

1.

When she called out internet trolls for being internet trolls.

I'm so nice y'all bitches on the Internet just weird &amp; be making everything about y'all.


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

2.

When she told us all what she does at home in her room.


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

4.

When she gave the Internet memes for weeks.

Omg Ariana Grande followed me!!!!!!! Like omg!!!!! Y'all don't know how much I listened to her in prison to calm me! Like omg

Omg Ariana Grande followed me!!!!!!! Like omg!!!!! Y’all don’t know how much I listened to her in prison to calm me! Like omg


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

6.

When she simultaneously proved her love for Megan Thee Stallion and knowledge of Gen Z slang.


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

9.

When she remembered who tf she is.

I had insecurity issues for a minute but I know I'm that bitch now! I know I'm pretty dark &amp; all 😊

I had insecurity issues for a minute but I know I’m that bitch now! I know I’m pretty dark &amp; all 😊


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

10.

When she called out everyone born between November 22 and December 21.


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

12.

When she understood the important things in life.

But anyways, I had got a good stuffed chicken from Ruth Chris today &amp; y'all know how important that is because sometimes they be nasty 😫

But anyways, I had got a good stuffed chicken from Ruth Chris today &amp; y’all know how important that is because sometimes they be nasty 😫


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

14.

When she showed us the best way to reject unwanted advances.


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

17.

When she decided to opt out of the “red cup challenge.”


@ThegirlJT / Via Twitter: @ThegirlJT

