Christina Anstead Slams “Absent Mother” Claim in Message to Haters

Christina Anstead is holding no punches.

On Nov. 5, the Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to get real about how she’s handling the world’s current normal amid a pandemic.

“This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled,” she wrote. “No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like shit. So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling.”

The mother of three, who recently filed for divorce from husband Ant Anstead, also spoke to her haters with a direct note on being an active and present parent. Christina shares kids Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She’s also mom to 13-month-old Hudson Anstead, who she shares with ex Ant.

“When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ – smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore,” the 37-year-old pointed out, “and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.”