Chiefs staffer tests positive for COVID-19, practice not canceled

The Chiefs are the fourth team to announce Thursday that they have had a positive COVID-19 test, saying that a member of the staff has coronavirus.

“The club was notified this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. “The individual is self-quarantining, under the team’s medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.”

Kansas City will not be canceling practice Thursday, as the positive test was not a member of the team, but meetings will be held virtually while the team hopes to prevent any further spread. The staff member who tested positive is currently self-isolating. The Indianapolis Colts also had a member of their staff test positive, while the Bears and Texans canceled Thursday’s practices after positive tests from players.

The Chiefs are currently scheduled to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and, at this time, the matchup has not been rescheduled or canceled. At this point, the NFL has succeeded in keeping the schedule intact despite a new team having a case almost every week. But if this continues, it may only be a matter of time before the next outbreak occurs and the league may have to make major adjustments in order to finish the season.

This is the second time the Chiefs have had a non-player test positive for COVID-19, as a conditioning coach had COVID before the team’s Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.